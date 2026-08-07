Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nolan Wells Case: Friends Overcome With Emotion While Visiting Where Body was Discovered

Nolan Wells Friends Overcome With Emotion on Return to Fateful Island

By TMZ Staff
Published
main-nolan-wells-getty-1
Getty Composite

Nolan Wells' friends set out Friday to Horn Island after launching an investigation of their own into the death of the teen ... and the visit was intense.

Warren Hudson and Jax Pitalo took their lawyers, J. Tyler Cox and Edward Andrew Paltzik, to inspect the Mississippi barrier island ... and a realization hit them like a ton of bricks.

warren and Edward Ross Taylor 3
Ross Taylor

Cox tells TMZ ... things got raw for the boys ... "The trip was tough for Warren and Jax because that’s the last place they saw their best friend. A couple of times we had to pause and give them their space."

He tells us Nolan's friends have been an "emotional wreck" for the last month, explaining ... "Nolan was a brother to them, and Nolan loved them. They've not been able to grieve ... they're good Ocean Springs boys."

Horn Island getty
Getty

Cox says they hitched a ride out there to show Paltzik the "washing machine," which he says is an area of the island where the tides create a whirlpool because they're coming in from different directions.

Paltzik tells TMZ ... the conditions today, in his opinion, were similar to the Fourth of July, when Nolan went missing.

warren and Edward Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor

He says the water was murky -- "like chocolate milk" -- and between the tides, wind and temperature, it appears they were "not swimmable" ... again, in his opinion.

We're told the group spent three hours on the island for what was called a casual visit and "learning expedition."

nolan wells and friends facebook 1

The attorneys are also representing Nolan's friend Morgan Seymour, but they said he wasn't on the outing due to "school responsibilities."

As you know, the boys lawyered up after they say they received threats over Nolan's death, as well as accusations that they may have been involved.

Remembering Nolan Wells
Launch Gallery
Remembering Nolan Wells Launch Gallery
Facebook/Instagram

Warren's father, Benjamin, launched a crowdfunding site to cover the trio's legal costs.

Meanwhile, Nolan Wells' parents are conducting an independent investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in the hopes of getting all the facts.

Related articles