'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Scores Big in Divorce Battle, Gets Multimillion-Dollar Home

Huge win for Porsha Williams ... she scored a seven-figure divorce settlement and the house from her ex Simon Guobadia ... and she told a judge he agreed to quickly pay up the other money he owes, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Porsha says Simon transferred his interest in the Atlanta mansion they once shared to Porsha through a quitclaim deed.

Porsha says Simon also agreed Porsha is entitled to $1,568,181.63 in reimbursement from his share of the property's equity and further agreed to give Porsha the title to a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Under the agreement, Porsha says she has full authority to refinance the home or sell it in a commercially reasonable manner without Simon or an arbitrator being involved.

The docs say Porsha and Simon confirmed the settlement terms under oath during an August 5 hearing, telling the judge the agreement resolved all of their remaining issues.

In her filing, Porsha pointed out Simon already agreed to the terms of the consent order.

The former couple married in November 2022, but Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 15 months of marriage.