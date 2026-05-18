Porsha Williams and K. Michelle Resort to Name-Calling in Heated X Exchange

It looks like Porsha Williams and K. Michelle are turning their beef into digital drama ... because they're going at it online.

In the most recent episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," K. said in a confessional that she'd heard through the grapevine that Porsha was colluding with costars Phaedra Parks and Drew Sidora to take her down.

She took to X on Sunday to defend her paranoia, writing ... "I don’t care how crazy it look, all that BTS producing these ladies did. I KNEW about all of it. I sat there and watched quietly. I’m not new this."

In the string of posts, K. said ... "Don’t sit and my face and play like you don’t what I’m talking about. You want a reaction you can have it. Say it to my face or be a quiet coward."

And while she didn't name names, Porsha seemed to know exactly who she was talking about, because she replied ... "Who is a coward ?? I would define a coward as a person tweeting from the same house , two doors down from me."

That really set K. off ... because she fired back with some pretty intense accusations. She ripped into Porsha, saying ... "no different than you being two doors down from me f***in on my Ex."

She also claimed that while Porsha was doing her dirty, she twisted the knife by telling her ex her business.

K. said Porsha's girl's girl mentality is just an act, ending her social media rant by calling her 'RHOA' castmate a "bimbo."