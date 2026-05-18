Alex Murdaugh Sues Court Clerk From Trial After Murder Convictions Tossed

Alex Murdaugh isn't wasting any time after getting his murder convictions blown up ... because he's now suing Becky Hill over claims she rigged the trial against him so she could cash in on the case with a book deal.

According to a new federal lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Murdaugh says Hill secretly worked jurors throughout his explosive 2023 double-murder trial ... allegedly warning them not to be "fooled," "confused," or "convinced" by his defense team and pushing them toward a guilty verdict.

The filing comes just days after the South Carolina Supreme Court tossed Murdaugh's convictions ... ruling Hill's alleged jury tampering poisoned the trial process and denied him a fair trial.

As we reported, the court called Hill's conduct "breathtaking," "disgraceful," and "unprecedented" ... after evidence surfaced that she allegedly made anti-Murdaugh comments to jurors during deliberations.

Now Murdaugh's taking things a step further ... accusing Hill of repeatedly pulling the jury's leader aside for private conversations during the trial -- including inside a single-occupancy bathroom -- while also allegedly encouraging jurors to closely study his body language when he testified.

The suit also claims Hill pushed jurors to wrap things up quickly ... allegedly telling them deliberations "shouldn’t take us long" and hinting they'd all become famous after the verdict.

Play video content 3/3/23 Video: Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life For Double Murder of Son and Wife

And according to the complaint, Hill had a financial motive behind all of it ... because she allegedly believed a guilty verdict would help sell more copies of her book -- titled "Behind the Doors of Justice" -- about the trial and get her a lake house.

The lawsuit even drags up Hill's later criminal case ... noting she resigned from office in 2024 and eventually pleaded guilty to perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office after prosecutors accused her of sharing sealed evidence from the trial with media.

Murdaugh -- who still insists he never killed his wife Maggie or son Paul -- says Hill's actions cost him at least $600,000 in legal fees and destroyed his right to a fair trial.