Shakira Celebrates Massive Court Win in Spain Tax Case

Shakira has scored a massive court win in Spain ... officially ending her years-long war with the country's tax authorities after a judge ruled the government unfairly pursued the singer over alleged fraud.

In a statement to TMZ from Shakira's team, they called the ruling an "ultimate victory" ... after Spain's National High Court sided fully with the superstar in the final open legal battle against the Spanish Tax Agency.

The court found officials couldn't prove Shakira spent the legally required 183 days in Spain to qualify as a tax resident ... with the ruling stating it was "obvious" the penalties against her were "contrary to law."

Her legal team says the singer was aggressively targeted while she was traveling the globe on a massive world tour in 2011 -- performing 120 concerts across 37 countries.

The ruling also rejected accusations that Shakira used fake companies to hide money ... saying her business structure was legitimate and based largely outside Spain.

And the hit to Spain's tax agency could be huge -- the court reportedly ordered officials to return roughly 60 million euros they'd been holding from the singer, plus interest and legal fees.

Shakira's camp blasted the ordeal, writing ... "This resolution comes after an eight-year ordeal that has taken an unacceptable toll."