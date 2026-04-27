Shakira Crew Member Crushed to Death Ahead of Show in Brazil

Tragedy in Brazil -- a construction worker helping build the stage for Shakira's upcoming show has died after being crushed over the weekend.

Event organizers say the accident happened just six days before the singer's scheduled performance at Todo Mundo no Rio ... and the state fire brigade confirmed the worker suffered severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system incident.

They told People the man was pulled from the equipment by coworkers before emergency crews even got there.

The concert's official IG added first responders treated him at the scene before he was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

A witness, Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos, says the victim was trapped under a structure that collapsed to the ground.