Jake Reiner Writes Heartbreaking Post About Parents' Deaths, 'My Living Nightmare'

Jake Reiner is opening up about the unimaginable pain of losing both of his parents in the same tragedy ... revealing he feels "robbed" of major life moments they'll now never get to see.

In a heartbreaking Substack post titled "Mom and Dad: The center of my life," Jake said the loss still feels surreal after both of his parents, Rob and Michelle, were killed the same day -- admitting he wakes up every morning hoping it was all just a nightmare.

The gut-punch line of the post centers on everything he says was stolen from him in an instant ... writing, "I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking."

Jake’s post comes roughly four months after his parents were found fatally stabbed inside their Los Angeles-area home on December 14 -- a case that shocked Hollywood and led to his brother, Nick, being accused of their killings.

Jake says the tragedy leaves him both heartbroken and furious ... especially when he thinks about how terrified his parents must've been in their final moments.

He largely kept the focus on honoring his parents -- only briefly acknowledging the criminal case hanging over the family, writing that the tragedy is even harder to process with his brother "at the center of it," before making it clear some details will remain private.

He also made clear he was speaking only for himself ... noting his sister, Romy, will share her own story “in her own way and in her time.”

Jake shared deeply personal memories about both of them -- recalling how his mom was the "engine" of the family who planned every holiday and trip -- and how his dad became his hero through their shared love of Dodgers baseball, saying he can't step foot inside Dodger Stadium without feeling his father's presence.

Jake says his dad encouraged his recent pivot from broadcasting to acting ... and said he wishes they could've worked on a project together before his parents were killed.