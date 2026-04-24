Sherrone Moore's Ex-Mistress Paige Shiver Says He Got Her Pregnant

Play video content Video: Paige Shiver Claims Sherrone Moore Got Her Pregnant ABC

Ex-University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's former mistress and assistant, Paige Shiver, just dropped a bombshell about their relationship -- she claims she was pregnant with his baby.

Shiver shared the shocking news during an interview with ABC News that partly aired on "Good Morning America" Friday morning. She tearfully said she wanted to keep the baby, but her docs told her it wouldn't be safe to carry the child due to her Pompe Disease, a progressive disorder that weakens muscles and causes respiratory and heart issues.

Shiver also spoke about the manipulation tactics Moore allegedly used during their relationship, explaining ... "[He] had complete control over me, over my emotions, over my career, and he knew that, and he used it against me."

Shiver says the University of Michigan and other people in the football program knew what was going on between them, but "they cared more about winning football games, not having another scandal, and trying to protect the head coach" than her feelings.

She admitted, however, she denied their relationship to the university in October 2025 because she didn't trust the process, and waited to formally speak up in December when the university hired lawyers. She told ABC News their relationship started in 2022, months after she was hired by the University.

Moore was swiftly fired. Her contract with the Michigan athletic department expired and was not renewed with the new coaching staff in place.

As we previously reported, Moore showed up at Shiver’s apartment after learning he’d lost his job ... allegedly confronting her over his firing and spiraling from there. Cops said the situation escalated when Moore allegedly grabbed knives and a pair of scissors and threatened to harm himself.

Play video content Video: 911 Audio Reveals Sherrone Moore’s Wife Said He Threatened Suicide After Job Loss Ann Arbor Police

Moore’s wife, Kelli, was the one who called police ... telling officers he had threatened suicide.

Play video content Video: Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Cries During Arrest

TMZ later obtained body cam footage from the arrest ... where Moore insisted he “didn’t do anything wrong” and said he would never hurt Shiver ... while also painting her as someone who was out to get him because he tried ending their relationship.

He also claimed that if he had fired Shiver or broken things off, she would’ve sued him -- before later admitting he probably would’ve been better off taking that route.

Play video content Video: Sherrone Moore Charged W/ Home Invasion, Stalking, Breaking & Entering Fox 2 Detroit

Moore was staring down serious legal trouble after his Dec. 10 arrest ... initially getting hit with felony home invasion, plus misdemeanor stalking and breaking-and-entering charges. However, he ultimately avoided jail time altogether.

After pleading no contest to reduced charges of malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay roughly $1,000 in fines.