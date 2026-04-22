Puka Nacua's Bite Accuser Serves Lawsuit At Rehab

Puka Nacua was officially served with a lawsuit from his bite accuser right in the middle of his rehab stint, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to docs we obtained, three different process servers showed up at the L.A. Rams superstar's holistic care facility in Malibu earlier this month.

It seems as if the servers were tipped off on his whereabouts from news coverage ... as the attempts started just days after we reported Nacua was focused on "personal growth" amid treatment.

The first server stated they showed up at the building around 2:50 PM on April 6 ... but an administrator refused to confirm or deny Nacua was there due to HIPAA restrictions.

Around noon the next day, another server spoke to a woman at the facility who stated they had to leave the area, as they could not serve documents at the location.

On the third day, the server made contact with a female nurse identified as "Jane Doe" ... and a substitute serve was completed on behalf of Nacua.

We broke the story -- Madison Atiabi, the alleged victim, filed the lawsuit in late March ... citing gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence ... claiming she has "suffered actual damages, including physical injury, pain and suffering, medical expenses, and severe emotional distress" after a New Year's Eve night out with Nacua.

The woman stated Nacua drunkenly bit her -- which his side said was in a strictly playful manner. She also claimed he said an antisemitic comment earlier in the night, but he flat-out denies ever uttering such words.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Puka Nacua Accuser Dancing Near Passed-Out NFL Star on Night of Incident

He has since vowed to fire back with a lawsuit of his own.

Nacua sought treatment prior to the lawsuit being filed -- his attorney said it was to get back to 100% ahead of the season and unrelated to the allegations.

Play video content Video: Sean McVay gives update on Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams

The franchise superstar has since returned to his day job ... as he popped up at the Rams' offseason program earlier this week.