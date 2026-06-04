Spurs Fan Facing Criminal Charges After Storming Court For Victor Wembanyama Selfie

The Spurs fan who rushed the court for a pic with Victor Wembanyama is not only persona non grata in the NBA's eyes -- he's in trouble with the law, too.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ Sports the individual -- a juvenile -- was arrested on two charges in connection with Wednesday night's stunt at Game 1 of the Finals at Frost Bank Center ... where he "intentionally breached court security personnel."

Officials say the first charge, Disrupting Meeting or Procession, was committed by "intentionally disrupting a lawful gathering, namely, the Spurs basketball game, through physical interference."

The second charge, Criminal Trespass, was committed by "entering property, specifically the basketball court, without the effective consent of the owner, despite having notice that entry onto the court was prohibited," the statement continued.

"The entry was made by the intrusion of his entire body into the restricted area."

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1



Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB @BrickCenter_

The fan's identity was not released due to his age.

As we previously reported, his appearance caused a delay in the close contest ... with referees meeting to determine how to move forward.