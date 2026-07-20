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Former NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Arrested Over Alleged Child Support Neglect

Former NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Jailed For Not Paying Child Support

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le'Veon Bell was busted over the weekend ... and it's connected to child support payments, or an alleged lack thereof.

Le'Veon's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, tells TMZ ... Le'Veon is struggling to make support payments, which are based on a healthy NFL salary -- a salary he's not earned in years.

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Getty

Le'Veon allegedly owes more than $50,000 for child support.

The child in question lives in Michigan ... which is why the Michigan Attorney General has the case.

Le'Veon lives in California ... and just before his arrest, he was at an autograph signing in Canton, Ohio.

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Getty

Shaffer tells TMZ ... Le'Veon earlier in the year used his entire $50,000 NFL pension to pay child support.

We're told Le'Veon intends on explaining his predicament to the judge ... but the judge will also be well aware that just last year, Le'Veon was ordered to pay $25 million as a default judgment after failing to appear in court for a 2024 sexual abuse case.

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