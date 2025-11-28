Le'Veon Bell Honors NFL, Boxing & Rap Career With Diamond Chain

Play video content Instagram/@moediamonds

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell just turned his entire life story into drip -- honoring his journey from college football to the pros and beyond with a custom chain ... loaded with emerald, ruby, and diamond-encrusted logos for every chapter of his career!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the three-time Pro Bowl running back linked up with his longtime jeweler, Moe Diamonds, in Miami to cop a new piece.

We're told Bell, 33, decided on only two team logos for the chain -- Michigan State University, where he played from 2010 to 2012, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also included a Killer B -- a reference to Bell, Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger during their time together on the Steelers.

It also highlights his post-NFL career ... like the boxing gloves that salute his run in the ring. Bell has had several exhibition fights, including his knockout win against NFL legend Adrian Peterson. He also had three professional fights, and his latest win was against Tristan Hamm in 2024.

The microphone represents his music career as Bell -- who goes by the rap name "Juice" -- dropped multiple albums, including "Life is a Gamble" in 2019.

We're told the piece weighs in at over a quarter-kilo -- packed with 50 carats of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Le'Veon was one of the league's top running backs during his eight-year run ... recording 6,554 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns. He shattered multiple NFL and Steelers records, including most rushing yards per game.