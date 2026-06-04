Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial Prosecutors Says He Fought Austin Metcalf For 4 Minutes

Karmelo Anthony fought Austin Metcalf for four minutes under a tent at a Texas high school track meet before fatally stabbing him ... at least that's what prosecutors say the surveillance video shows.

Jurors were shown footage that appears to show one person shoving another person under the tent at the 2025 track meet where Austin was stabbed.

Prosecutors say it's Karmelo and Austin in the video ... even though you can't see their faces. They say this goes on for four minutes before a person -- who they claim is Karmelo -- is seen running from the tent, toward the exit.

The state called Mark Porter -- a forensic video analyst who worked for the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office -- as their first witness.

During cross-examination, the defense mentioned you can't pick up on mouth or head movements in the video, since it's made up of a series of still images from a distance ... and Porter agreed.

Defense attorney Toby Shook then asked ... "You really can't tell what people are doing under the tent, can you?"

Porter agreed again.

Karmelo's murder trial kicked off this week after a bunch of jurors were dismissed because of age and racial biases ... and there are no Black jurors on the jury.