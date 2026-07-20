D4vd Asks to Have Handcuffs Removed for Preliminary Hearing

D4vd's asking if he can ditch his handcuffs for his preliminary hearing in Celeste Rivas' murder case.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the singer filed a motion requesting his cuffs and other restraints be removed for the prelim, which is set to start tomorrow.

D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, said in the motion that he's never tried to escape or been disruptive, arguing that his 5 court appearances have all been uneventful.

Prosecutors will be presenting evidence in court -- some of which is expecting to be pretty graphic -- as they try to convince a judge there's enough to warrant a murder trial.

As you know, D4vd was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder back in April, 7 months after the teen's body was found dismembered in a Tesla registered to him.

He was also charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 ... as well as mutilating a body.

The prosecution claims D4vd started having a sexual relationship with Celeste when she was just 13 years old.

They say they have DNA evidence, surveillance footage, text messages, and phone records that indicate the musician is responsible for the young girl's horrific death.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and been in custody since he was arrested earlier this year.