Body Found in Impounded Tesla Belonging to Singer D4vd

A Tesla registered to singer D4vd -- a popular singer with millions of streams -- is under a police microscope after a body was found inside the vehicle at a Hollywood tow yard.

LAPD tells TMZ ... officers responded Monday after receiving a report of a foul odor coming from the Tesla. Cops say human remains were found, and the case is now being treated as a death investigation.

According to ABC 7, the remains were found in a bag inside the car's trunk. The Tesla has been sitting at the tow yard for the past couple days. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

TMZ confirmed with police ... the Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to David Anthony Burke ... D4vd's real name.

Meanwhile, D4vd is set to take the stage Tuesday in Minneapolis ... all a part of his world tour that kicked off last month.

The 20-year-old has quickly emerged as a rising star .... with hits like "Here With Me" and "Romantic Homicide" each racking up over a billion streams. He also boasts millions of followers across social media.