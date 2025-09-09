D4vd Criminal Case Takes Interesting Turn, Murder Victim ID'd As Female
D4vd Victim ID'd As Female With Distinct Tattoo ... Dressed In Tube Top, Leggings
Los Angeles authorities are inching closer to identifying the badly decomposed body found chopped up inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd.
The LA County Medical Examiner issued an online report Tuesday night, listing the gender of the victim as a female who is about 5-foot-1 and 71 pounds. The M.E. says she has wavy black hair with a tattoo on her right index finger that reads, "Shhh..."
When her corpse was discovered, she was wearing a tube top and black leggings with two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W."
The M.E. could not determine her age, gender or exact cause of death, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.
As we reported, the body parts were discovered Monday inside a bag in the trunk of the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot, where it was towed after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. We're told the Tesla was never reported stolen.
The LAPD says the Tesla is owned by singer/songwriter D4vd, who is performing tonight at the Filmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our sources say police informed D4vd about the grisly discovery inside his car and he is fully cooperating with investigators.