D4vd Criminal Case Takes Interesting Turn, Murder Victim ID'd As Female

Los Angeles authorities are inching closer to identifying the badly decomposed body found chopped up inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

The LA County Medical Examiner issued an online report Tuesday night, listing the gender of the victim as a female who is about 5-foot-1 and 71 pounds. The M.E. says she has wavy black hair with a tattoo on her right index finger that reads, "Shhh..."

When her corpse was discovered, she was wearing a tube top and black leggings with two pieces of jewelry -- a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a "W."

The M.E. could not determine her age, gender or exact cause of death, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

As we reported, the body parts were discovered Monday inside a bag in the trunk of the Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot, where it was towed after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. We're told the Tesla was never reported stolen.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.