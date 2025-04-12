Singer d4vd Fails Backflip On Coachella Stage, Faceplants Hard

Play video content

Singer d4vd had a rough first day while performing for the opening of Coachella ... 'cause the poor dude faceplanted hard on stage during a stunt gone wrong!

D4vd took to the Gobi stage at Coachella Friday around 6 PM ... and it all seemed to be going well ... that is, until he tried to do a backflip.

Play video content Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Check out the video ... the poor dude damn-near knocked himself out!

The stunt-gone-wrong happened in the middle of his song "Leave Her" ... and d4vd had no idea where he was for a few moments at best, gave himself a concussion at worst. Either way ... the dude was clearly hurtin'!

It's all good, though ... he got checked out on stage and seemed to laugh off the embarrassing moment -- before nailing a couple of backflips to redeem himself!