Singer d4vd Fails Backflip On Coachella Stage, Faceplants Hard

Coachella More Like Ouch-Ella!!! D4vd Faceplants on Stage

Singer d4vd had a rough first day while performing for the opening of Coachella ... 'cause the poor dude faceplanted hard on stage during a stunt gone wrong!

D4vd took to the Gobi stage at Coachella Friday around 6 PM ... and it all seemed to be going well ... that is, until he tried to do a backflip.

Check out the video ... the poor dude damn-near knocked himself out!

The stunt-gone-wrong happened in the middle of his song "Leave Her" ... and d4vd had no idea where he was for a few moments at best, gave himself a concussion at worst. Either way ... the dude was clearly hurtin'!

It's all good, though ... he got checked out on stage and seemed to laugh off the embarrassing moment -- before nailing a couple of backflips to redeem himself!

We've heard the phrase "knock yourself out" ... but that was ridiculous, d4vd!!!

