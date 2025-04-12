Stars At Coachella Day 1 And Tons Of Fun

Year after year the most iconic music festival in the world pulls out all the stops and puts on a one-of-a-kind Coachella Music And Arts Festival ... and all of Hollywood's celebs and influencers are instinctively flocking to the Empire Polo fields to get in on all the action!

After an insane amount of traffic and logistically nightmares the party got under way and it looks like the the crowds put the past behind them and had a wild first day in the desert headlined by Lady Gaga!

Hailey Bieber slipped into a little black dress to promote her Rhude lip gloss at a desert party with Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila, while James Charles puts on a clinic on Coachella chic ... complete with a pair of pearl earrings ... and Charli D'Amelio checked all the fest fashion boxes with fringe, lace and hippy braids!

Dylan Efron was feeling the heat from the fun and ducked into the Ray Ban Meta experience for some AC and an ab-solutely show-stopping stomach selfie ... and Brett Rockman continues to bring new looks year after year party-hopping around the desert.

Lukas Gage was photographed grinning ear to ear while enjoying a cold one in the Heineken House and Dylan Mulvaney posed for a pic in a lace tunic and bikini while hanging around the Youtube+ event.

There's also plenty to see on the 8 different stages around the fest ... with some awesome surprise guests joining the regularly scheduled artists. As we first reported, Benson Boone was joined on stage by Queen's guitarist Brian May, Both Travis Barker and MGK were spotted in the Sahara tent performing with Three 6 Mafia, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong rocked out with The Go-Go's and Becky G popped up with Tyla at the Outdoor Stage!

Please don't forget about all the large-scale installation art pieces that can be spotted sprinkled around the grassy polo fields ... check out all of this year's cool sculptures that the fest has to offer!