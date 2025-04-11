Coachella Camping Rollout Called 'Literal Hell,' Festivalgoers Spend 12 Hours in Line

Coachella is already proving to be a disorganized and chaotic mess for attendees ... an experience at least one festivalgoer is calling "literal hell."

The gates to the Coachella campground opened at 9 AM Thursday ... a change from past iterations of the event, several regulars at the famous festival in Indio, California told Business Insider.

Hailey Maxwell -- who is hitting Coachella for her fifth time this weekend -- told BI usually the gates are open much earlier ... and, the lateness of opening has led to a much longer entry line.

According to reports, it took some people a full 12 hours in order to get into the campground ... with some claiming they're only moving about half a mile every few hours while trying to park.

Photos from the street show bumper-to-bumper traffic -- with dissatisfied festival-goers looking glum while waiting for the traffic to keep on moving.

No bathrooms were set up, Business Insider reports ... so attendees are peeing behind car doors or into cups and bottles. And, it seems there's a lack of supplies, too -- many walked a mile to a local Rite Aid or even had food delivered directly to their cars.

Lily Jensen -- a festival-goer who waited in the line from 2 AM to 2 PM on Thursday -- described the journey as "Literally hell. It was truly the worst experience ever and also super disappointing because of how much money we spent to be at an event that we really loved.”