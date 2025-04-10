Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Playing Coachella After Wife Shot by Police

Weezer bass player Scott Shriner is going to play Coachella with his bandmates ... just a few days after his wife was shot by cops in Los Angeles and booked for attempted murder.

Our sources tell us Weezer will be at full strength Saturday when they take the stage at Coachella ... with Scott committing to play despite some pretty extraordinary circumstances back home.

TMZ broke the story ... Scott's wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, was shot by LAPD during a wild police chase Tuesday in their Eagle Rock neighborhood in L.A.

As we told you ... Jillian emerged from her house with a gun in hand while cops were scouring the area for a suspect who bailed from a hit-and-run crash. Police say officers yelled at her to drop the gun, but cops say she ignored multiple commands and she then pointed her gun at officers ... and police allege she fired her weapon. Police shot her in the shoulder and she ran back into the house.

Play video content KTLA

Scott's wife and her babysitter emerged from the home 30 minutes later with their hands up and surrendered to cops. Our sources told us Lauren was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and later booked for attempted murder. LAPD says cops recovered a 9-millimeter handgun at her home.

We're told Scott was inside the home during the incident ... and Jillian's been released on $1 million bond.

Unclear if Jillian is going to make the trek out to the desert to see her husband play Coachella ... but our sources say it's "doubtful" she shows up.