NBA Star James Harden Arrested, Charged with Carrying Unlawful Weapons

James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with the unlawful carrying of weapons ... TMZ has learned.

The arrest went down in Texas ... and according to authorities, he was caught with a handgun in his vehicle. It was allegedly in plain sight and not being carried in a holster. His charge is a misdemeanor.

Harden was released on bond, and he has a court date scheduled for June 22.

His bond terms ban him from posessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons, and from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substance, dangerous drug, or marijuana unless prescribed by a doc. And, he must submit to random urinalysis.

Harden currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers -- they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals last month by the New York Knicks.

Of course, Harden's been playing in the NBA since 2009 -- joining OKC as a 3rd overall draft pick. Since then, he's played for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the L.A. Clippers before joining the Cavs last year.

We've reached out to Harden's team ... so far, no word back.