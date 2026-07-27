Tony Romo At Risk of Losing License After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo was apparently hard to work with during his OWI arrest last week ... 'cause the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was hit with a citation for rejecting an intoxication test -- and now he's facing an uphill battle to keep his driver's license.

According to court records, Romo was ticketed for "Refuse to Take Test for Intoxication After Arrest" after he was pulled over in Wisconsin on July 23.

Cops said Romo performed poorly during field sobriety exercises ... and based on the new development, it seems like he was given the opportunity to take a breathalyzer or other chemical test, but declined.

With the new citation, Romo will now have to appear in court to fight for his driving privileges ... but it won't be easy.

Romo had 10 days to request a hearing to challenge ... and based on the court records, he already did. He's at risk of losing his license for a year.

As we previously reported, Romo withdrew from a golf tournament in Texas this week -- an event he has attended regularly over the years -- after Thursday's arrest.

Fittingly, Romo took part in a separate tournament, the Wisconsin Amateur Championship, prior to the run-in with cops.