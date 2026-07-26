Devean George Says Bronny James Shouldn't Follow LeBron To 76ers, No More Babying Him!

Now that LeBron James is heading to Philly, should Bronny follow his pops?? Devean George tells TMZ Sports he's against the idea ... 'cause now's the time to see what the young hooper can do on his own.

We caught up with the three-peat Lakers alum this week -- prior to the King's shocking 76ers announcement -- and asked about the Bronny situation with No. 23 no longer on the squad.

He said if the Lakers really feel like Bronny is an asset, they should prove it by putting him out on the court.

"I think it's a good situation for him," George said. "I think he needs to space away from his dad, my opinion. Let him do his own thing. Okay, he got here -- what can you do?"

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George went as far as to say Bronny was getting babied with only playing in the right situations so far in his career ... but that's not the case for every other guy in the league, so it's time he gets treated like the rest.