LeBron James Offered Golf Simulator Hookups From Cleveland, Philly Companies

We Got Your Golf Needs Covered!!!

LeBron James won't have to sacrifice golf if he ends up in Cleveland or Philadelphia ... 'cause some local companies tell TMZ Sports they'll roll out the red carpet for the King if he ends up on the Cavs or Sixers!!

James has spoken at length about catching the golf bug over the past year ... and last week, he even addressed whether it would factor into his free agency decision.

Play video content Video: LeBron James Says Golf May Impact His Free Agency Decision Boardroom Talks

Ultimately, he explained basketball is still the main focus ... and if he ends up in a cold city, he'll find a simulator to work on his swing in the winter months.

James actually said he embraces golf so much, he is building his own simulators and putting greens for local kids in Akron who have a passion for the sport and previously didn't have the resources to practice.

Even though he's a billionaire, James has indoor simulator companies offering some epic hookups!!

Jim Basar, the owner of West Bank Golf Club near Rocket Arena in Cleveland, told us if LeBron chooses his old Cavs team again ... all his services are on the house.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“LeBron James is welcome for free any day, anytime … his membership is on us!” Basar said without hesitation.

Steve Pacino, the owner of 18Lab Golf, a premier improvement center in Cleveland, also chimed in with an enticing offer ... telling us, “We’d love to have LeBron in … we could give him his own private bay and free instruction with our pro, Jeff.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He'd be covered over in the City of Brotherly Love, too ... as Robert Kram, the CEO of The Sporting Club at The Bellevue, said he'd pull out all the stops for James -- no questions asked.

“The Sporting Club at The Bellevue is willing to partner with LeBron for all of his fitness and golf needs," Kram said. "If we could do anything to get LeBron to the Sixers, we would do whatever it takes."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It wouldn't be the first time Kram worked with James, either -- he used to be the director of fitness at a club James worked out at during his time with the Miami Heat.

We didn't check in on any Miami golf simulator spots ... 'cause the weather is a bit more accommodating in the Sunshine State.

Play video content Video: LeBron James Celebrates 'Decision' Anniversary On Golf Course Instagram / @kingjames

Same applies for the Bay Area if James really is considering joining forces with his former rivals, the Golden State Warriors, and his golf buddy, Draymond Green.