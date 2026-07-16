LeBron James Rejects Free Agency Decision Questions During Podcast

LeBron James took the stage at Fanatics Fest on Thursday ... and those hoping he would use the opportunity to reveal his next NBA home were left with NOTHING.

The King was joined by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for a live episode of the "Mind the Game" podcast ... and right off the bat, he made it clear no big announcement would be made.

According to folks in attendance, Haliburton tried his best to get it out of him ... but James stood firm, citing a conversation they had backstage where he explained he wasn't going to touch the topic.

It's hard to keep up with all the rumors anymore -- initially, it seemed like James was gonna join forces with his buddies Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors.

Then things shifted toward a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers or a second go-round with the Miami Heat, but now Philadelphia fans are convinced he's joining the Sixers.

At this point, don't count out the Minnesota Timberwolves either ... as they have been tossed around in consideration by insiders as well.

It's tiring ... but it doesn't sound like James is ready to spill the beans just yet.

Haliburton admitted he even tried to recruit James to the Pacers ... but his efforts were met with laughing emojis.