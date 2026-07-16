Jerry Rice Chases Down Heckler at Golf Tournament

Jerry Rice chased down a heckler on a golf course and got all up in their face ... and the way he ran after the guy made it look like Jerry could still hold his own in the NFL!!!

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Ya gotta see the video ... Jerry is taking a swing at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when a spectator starts chirping the NFL legend. Jerry spins around, looks for the heckler and dashes off the tee box to find him.

Jerry asks, "Which one? Which one?" as he sprints toward the heckler, who was hightailing it outta there.

The video eventually catches up to a crowd gathered around Jerry, though it doesn't show any physical confrontation.

Unclear what hole Jerry was on here ... but he finished 42nd in the 90-player field at the American Century Championship.

Of course, this isn't Jerry's first heated moment at the annual tournament. We broke the story, security stepped in during the 2024 event after Jerry went off on reporters who asked him about the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps.

Jerry told one reporter, "I will f*** you up," before walking away and adding, "If you want some, come get some."