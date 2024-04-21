Jerry Rice's Son, Brenden, Won't Wear No. 80 In NFL, Wants To Create Own Legacy

Play video content tmz sports

Another Rice is making his way to the NFL this season ... but don't expect him to look anything like Jerry on gamedays -- no, Brenden Rice tells TMZ Sports he's gunning to be his own man when it comes time to perform on Sundays.

Brenden has been a baller receiver at USC for the last two years -- but he's now entering the NFL draft ... and he says when he gets on his new team next week, he doesn't want anyone to compare him to his dad.

While, of course, he loves his father and respects the hell out of the legacy the football legend left with the 49ers -- he says he's determined to build his own name ... and not ride on anyone's coattails.

In fact, the 22-year-old ex-Trojans star says there's absolutely no chance he wears Dad's No. 80 -- just to make it crystal clear he's Brenden, not Jerry.

"I would love to go ahead and make my own impact," he said.

As for off the field, Brenden doesn't mind being like pops there ... because he just teamed up with Breathe Right to recreate the famous "Air Jerry" ad that the elder Rice was a part of in his heyday.

Brenden took pics with the nasal strip to emulate his pops for the company -- and he told us he was stoked to get to wear the product while on the gridiron ... just like Jerry.

As for where Brenden will be seen next in the strips ... he said he's been hearing a lot from the Chargers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Jets.