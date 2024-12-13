Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shaq Says Making Mom Proud After 'Delinquent' Past Inspired 'Shaq-a-Claus' Events

Shaquille O'Neal Motivation To Give Back ... 'I Was A Juvenile Delinquent'

REDEMPTION ARC
Shaquille O'Neal is opening up on his decision to go above and beyond to help the youth every holiday season ... admitting he used to be a "high-level juvenile delinquent," but is doing everything in his power to make his mama proud now.

The four-time NBA champion chopped it up with Charles and Babcock on "TMZ Live" after another successful annual "Shaq-A-Claus" event ... where he handed out tons of toys, clothes, tech and food to more than a thousand youngins in Georgia.

Shaq credits his mother -- Lucille O'Neal -- for coming up with the idea for the event ... and considering he wasn't on his best behavior growing up, he's making amends with his actions in the present.

"The only motivation just to make her smile," he said. "I've done a lot, received a lot, own a lot. But the biggest feeling I get is when my mother says she's proud of me because there was a time in our life from 2 to 16, she was not proud of me."

On top of the freebies, Shaq left the kids with some solid knowledge ... saying, "Listen to your parents, and you can become anything you want."

The 52-year-old made sure to squeeze in a "I love you, mommy" to Lucille -- who is a fan of the show -- but said next time he spots Babcock, he's kicking his ass!!