Damon Wayans Recalls Falling in Love With Same Woman His Nephew Dated

Nothing’s off-limits for Damon Wayans -- not even his nephew’s ex-girlfriend -- 'cause he's just openly admitted falling in love with her ... and years later, he's not sorry about it!

On Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, the host laid down the rule -- no exes of family members ... but Damon couldn’t care less, saying his nephew was never in love with the unnamed woman, but he definitely was.

Damon Wayans said he met the woman in 2001 after his divorce from Lisa Thorner, fell in love at first sight, and only later found out she’d dated his nephew -- something he casually chalked up to the slim California dating pool.

He did have a talk with his nephew before diving into anything serious with the woman, hilariously recalling, "I’m like, you know ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’ And I went ahead and I fell in love, and it was OK!"

Still, it did result in some fallout in the family dynamics -- Damon explained group gatherings are now awkward at best ... no doubt, it would be hella interesting to be a fly on that wall!

