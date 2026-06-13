N.Y. Knicks Win NBA Title, Beat Spurs In 5 Games

The New York Knicks are NBA champions!!!

The Knicks again battled back in Game 6, where they trailed by as many as 16 points ... defeating the Spurs, 94-90, and winning their first title since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored 45 points, including 13 straight in the 4th, again fueling a furious comeback.

As the clock hit 00:00, the Knicks captain shared a hug with his dad, assistant coach Rick Brunson.

Cue the music 😁 pic.twitter.com/9CQ436UClM @nyknicks

Brunson was named the Finals MVP.

It caps a remarkable playoff run for the Knicks ... who lost only one playoff game since trailing the Hawks 2-1 in the 1st round, losing just one game in 51 days.