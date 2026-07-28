Ron Harper Gushes Over NBA Star Son Dylan After Breakout Rookie Year

Play video content Video: Ron Harper Praises Son Dylan After Breakout NBA Rookie Season TMZSports.com

Ron Harper is a proud papa who’s still in pure shock over his son Dylan Harper’s breakout rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs!

“Is Dylan Harper really my son?! It’s really awesome and a great time to see him play,” Ron recently told TMZ Sports from the golf course.

“The experience that he has and seeing where he's come from growing up. It’s like most of the time I sit at the game and be like, ‘That’s my son.’ I’m shocked," the former Chicago Bulls star explained.

Harper continued ... "Because you know, you expect your kids to be good, but you don’t expect them to be overachievers, like he’s really overachieving now. He’s showing me up right now.”

FYI, the elder Harper is a 5x NBA champ, so that's sayin' something!

Speaking of winning titles, the Spurs, obviously, came up short against the Knicks ... but it wasn't a lost year by any stretch.

“[The NBA Finals are] definitely a learning experience. They had a very young basketball team, a young coaching staff -- definitely a learning experience. I think that they achieved the goal that they had this past season. And now the goal is a little bit higher."

Ron says the focus is simple ... grow up fast, take the next step, and recognize that they're now the ones being hunted.