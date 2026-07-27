Irina Shayk and Devin Booker Spark Romance Rumors, See the Supposed Proof

Devin Booker scores big both on and off the court ... and now it looks like the NBA star is hooking up with Irina Shayk.

Devin and Irina are the focus of romance rumors after gossip account Deuxmoi posted about multiple supposed sightings of them out and about together.

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The first -- shared Sunday -- shows a man who looks like Devin leaving Tutto Caffe in East Hampton, New York.

The tipster claims it's the NBA star ... writing that he was there with Irina. According to DM, "several sources" saw the model hanging in the Hamptons with Devin.

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In another post, low-quality video supposedly shows Devin -- who looks to be in a similar outfit as the Tutto Caffe pic -- talking to Irina at a party at Delilah.

According to the tipster, DB was also "all over two other girls," which they say Irina didn't love.

Devin previously dated Kendall Jenner ... but it's been a few years ... because it was back in 2022 when they broke up.

Irina was with Bradley Cooper for about 4 years, and they share a 9-year-old daughter, Lea. She's also been linked to Tom Brady.

Do you think Devin's locking it down with Irina?