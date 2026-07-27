Olivia Rodrigo Packs on PDA with Boyfriend Julian Croonenberghs

Olivia Rodrigo looks pretty happy for a girl so in love ... at least based on these new photos of her packing on the PDA with her boyfriend.

The "drop dead" singer was spotted getting cozy and cuddly with Julian Croonenberghs in a New York City park Sunday ... and they weren't shy about it.

Olivia and the private equity associate were snapped snuggling in the grass and kissing each other's hands during the Brooklyn outing.

They were all smiles for the lowkey lovefest, sporting baseball hats and sunglasses. The pop star kept it casual in a black tank, shorts and flip flops ... while her man rocked a striped shirt, pants and sneakers.

Liv and Julian have been hanging out lately ... reportedly bopping around Brooklyn on a few occasions ... and now they've graduated to PDA status.

Looks like Olivia broke up with actor Louis Partridge last winter ... and the cure seems to be a finance bro.