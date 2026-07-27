Mitch McConnell Releases New Proof of Life Photo

Mitch McConnell just dropped another picture as proof of life ... along with an update on his health recovery ... and if history is any indication, there is no way in hell the internet is going to take this at face value.

In a written statement released Monday, the Senator from Kentucky says ... "I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders."

McConnell's statement also says he won't be able to attend an annual festival in Kentucky this upcoming Saturday and adds ... "As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon."

The press release also included a photo of Mitch sitting in a geriatric chair next to his wife, Elaine Chao, presumably in the rehab center where he's been recovering.

The new update comes two weeks from the first McConnell proof of life photo, which was dissected as if it were the Zapruder film.

Both images are similar ... but the new one is cropped in a way that McConnell's hands and anything below the waist are not visible.

His doctor also released a new statement, saying ... "Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."