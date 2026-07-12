Senator Mitch McConnell Releases Photo From Hospital, Says He Fell Last Month

Mitch McConnell has shared the first photo of himself since he was hospitalized last month ... and he says he's been receiving treatment after a fall -- not a more serious medical issue.

The senator of Kentucky released the photo alongside a press release on Sunday ... in which he's sitting in a hospital bed -- smiling alongside Elaine Chao.

In the release, McConnell says, "Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital."

McConnell revealed ... “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

The senator adds he's been a good patient -- submitting to every test doctors have wanted to put him through ... and he's moved from the hospital to a rehab center where he will continue to recover.

He says he can't yet return to the Senate floor on the advice of his doctors ... which is obviously frustrating to him. However, he says he's been working closely with legislative staff on current issues important to his constituents.

The press release also includes a statement from the office of the attending physician ... which backs up McConnell's version of events.

As you know ... the senator's team has been cagey with details about McConnell's condition -- though they have insisted he's getting some of the best care possible.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

Several conspiracy theorists -- including former House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Green -- claimed he was worse off than his team would admit ... and MTG even referred to Elaine as a Communist spy.

Meghan McCain and other conservative commentators wanted proof of life ... and now it appears they have it.