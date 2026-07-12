Nancy Mace Reportedly Looking Into Senate Run, Won't Seek Interim Appointment

Play video content Video: Nancy Mace CNN

Nancy Mace says she won't look to replace Lindsey Graham in the U.S. Senate short term ... but reports indicate she may run to replace him in November.

Here's the deal ... Mace appeared on CNN Sunday morning to discuss Graham's passing -- and, during the interview, she flat-out denied she wants to replace him on an interim basis.

Listen to the interview carefully ... Mace says she doesn't want the short-term job because Republicans can't afford to lose seats in the House of Representatives. She adds the next few weeks should be focused on grieving Graham.

What she doesn't say is even more telling ... she doesn't confirm or deny running for the full-term come November -- and reports indicate she's seriously considering it.

Politico published a report indicating the congresswoman from South Carolina will start looking into a run for the seat, according to a couple people with direct knowledge.

The report states Mace will begin polling for the exploratory run this year ... and she's already got cash in the coffers from previous Congressional runs.

"I'll certainly take a look at it" -- Rep. Nancy Mace is expressing interest in running for Sen. Lindsey Graham's Senate seat pic.twitter.com/3q8pekJly0 @LucasSa56947288

In addition, Mace appeared on Fox News this weekend and said she wouldn't "shut the door" on a potential run.

Basically ... Mace won't be in the Senate for a few months -- but don't be surprised if she launches a campaign in the coming days.