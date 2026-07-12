Lindsey Graham's 911 Call Reveals He Apparently Had Chest Pains Before Death

Play video content Video: Lindsey Graham Dispatch Audio CNN/Broadcastify.com

Lindsey Graham died from a "brief and sudden illness" -- but now we're learning paramedics raced to his D.C. home after receving a 911 call.

CNN obtained dispatch audio from Broadcastify ... which revealed that Emergency Medical Service workers responded to Lindsey's D.C. address around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after they got a report of a person suffering from chest pains and cardian arrest.

The caller stated they were in Baltimore, Maryland, and on their way to Lindsey's residence, believing the front door was unlocked.

However, first responders found the door bolted shut, but were somehow able to gain entry and provide CPR to the fallen patient, according to audio.

As you know, Lindsey's staff posted a message on Instagram late Saturday night, announcing that the South Carolina senator had died from a brief and sudden illness.

Play video content Video: Lindsey Graham Proves He's King of the Hill Staircases, Talks UFC Terror Plot TMZ DC

As you know, TMZ DC caught up with Lindsey just weeks ago, when he proved he was the King of the Hill Staircases, charging up stairs in D.C. without missing a beat in his conversation with Charlie.