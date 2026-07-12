Lindsey Graham's 911 Call Reveals He Apparently Had Chest Pains Before Death
Lindsey Graham's 911 Call Paramdics Race To His D.C. Home ... After Recieving A Cardiac Arrest Call
Lindsey Graham died from a "brief and sudden illness" -- but now we're learning paramedics raced to his D.C. home after receving a 911 call.
CNN obtained dispatch audio from Broadcastify ... which revealed that Emergency Medical Service workers responded to Lindsey's D.C. address around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after they got a report of a person suffering from chest pains and cardian arrest.
The caller stated they were in Baltimore, Maryland, and on their way to Lindsey's residence, believing the front door was unlocked.
However, first responders found the door bolted shut, but were somehow able to gain entry and provide CPR to the fallen patient, according to audio.
As you know, Lindsey's staff posted a message on Instagram late Saturday night, announcing that the South Carolina senator had died from a brief and sudden illness.
As you know, TMZ DC caught up with Lindsey just weeks ago, when he proved he was the King of the Hill Staircases, charging up stairs in D.C. without missing a beat in his conversation with Charlie.
President Trump also posted a message on Truth Social, hailing his fellow Republican and staunch ally as one the greatest people and senators he has ever known.