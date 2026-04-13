Lindsey Graham Would Not Talk Bubble Wand with TMZ DC

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Senator Lindsey Graham hardly rolled out the welcome wagon for TMZ DC ... he blew off Charlie on a highly-relevant topic ... Disney World bubble wands!

Charlie ran into the Senator, who was on his way into his office Monday at the Russell Building, and asked about the now-famous photo of the gentleman from South Carolina in Fantasyland at Disney World, clutching a bubble wand during his 2-week Spring Break.

Senator Graham was not in a chatty mood ... he stayed radio silent on the subject.

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It's our first day on Capitol Hill. Charlie, Jacob and Jakson are psyched ... ready to break stories and do fun s*** in the intersection between politics and pop culture.