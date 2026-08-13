'The Challenge' Star Tyler Duckworth Dead at 44

Tyler Duckworth from MTV's "The Challenge," is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Tyler died Tuesday after he was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathroom in North Dakota, where he had been living in recent years, according to The U.S. Sun.

Local officials reportedly classified his death as unattended, meaning no one witnessed it. The outlet also reports Tyler recently underwent surgery, though it's unclear if the procedure played any role in his death.

Tyler made his final public appearance at a "Challenge Mania" event in Minneapolis on July 31, later thanking fans on Instagram for their support.

He first competed on "The Challenge" in 2006, winning "Cutthroat" in 2010 and "Rivals" in 2011, before returning for "All Stars 2" in 2021.

He was 44.