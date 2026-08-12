Influencer Michiel Vandeweert Dies at Age 28, After Rare Genetic Disorder

Michiel Vandeweert, a Belgian influencer who shared his experience living with a rare genetic disorder, is dead.

Michiel's death was announced this week by Flemish broadcaster VRT NWS ... which shared a statement from the production company -- Boundbreakers -- that was behind the documentary series "How to Be Alive," which previously featured him.

He was diagnosed at a young age with progeria -- a progressive condition which causes the body to age at an unusually rapid rate -- an extremely rare disorder that has historically been associated with a significantly shortened life expectancy. There is currently no known cure.

The company remembered Michiel as someone who made a lasting impact on the people who encountered his story ... while extending condolences to his parents, sister, family and friends.

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Michiel was also a passionate supporter of Belgian soccer club KRC Genk, which paid tribute to him following his death. The club described him as a positive and inspirational figure who was a loyal Genk supporter and someone who embraced life.

His connection to the club is expected to play an especially meaningful role in his final farewell. His funeral is reportedly scheduled to take place at KRC Genk's stadium next week and is open for all to come and pay their respects.

Erik Gerits -- KRC Genk's Head of Community -- said the ceremony will mark the first time the club has held a funeral directly on the field.

Michiel's story reached thousands through his social media presence and documentary appearances, where he openly shared his experiences and perspective on life with progeria.

He leaves behind a family, friends, and a community of supporters who followed his journey.

Michiel was 28.