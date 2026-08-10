Mormon Influencer Chandler David Hendry Dead at 27

Chandler David Hendry has died following a three vehicle crash in Utah.

The popular Mormon influencer and podcaster was involved in the deadly collision Friday morning in Lehi, according to local authorities.

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A spokesperson for the Lehi Police Department told KSL witnesses reported Hendry ran a red light before crashing into two other vehicles. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Hendry was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one in the other vehicles was injured, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

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Hendry built a loyal online following through "Restored Truth," his Christ focused social media platform. He regularly shared his faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

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His parents and wife Analynn have launched a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden following his sudden death. The campaign has raised more than $60K toward its $80K goal.

Chandler was 27.