'Phantasm' Star Reggie Bannister Dead at 80

Reggie Bannister, best known for battling the Tall Man throughout the "Phantasm" horror franchise, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Reggie's wife, Gigi tells TMZ ... the actor died early Sunday morning at their cabin in Crestline, located in California's San Bernardino County mountains. She tells us Reggie was happy to be home during his final moments and died peacefully.

Gigi says Reggie was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam and later battled Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Gigi says the family plans to hold multiple memorial services for relatives and friends, followed by a separate public celebration for Reggie's fans and fellow musicians.

As we reported, Reggie's health had significantly declined in recent months, leaving his limbs stiff and making him essentially immobile. Gigi previously told us her own medical issues prevented her from safely lifting or transferring him, forcing the family to seek a full-time care facility.

Reggie became a horror icon playing an ice cream vendor-turned-action hero across five "Phantasm" films, beginning with the 1979 cult classic. He was also a musician and frequently performed alongside Gigi.

The couple met in 1995 after being introduced by actor Michael Berryman and married in 2001.

Reggie was 80.