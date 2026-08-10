Beloved Bald Eagle Jackie Dies Weeks After Brutal Attack

Beloved California bald eagle Jackie is dead ... just weeks after suffering a brutal attack carried out by two other eagles ... ending weeks of hope that the iconic Big Bear bird would pull through.

The Ojai Raptor Center announced Monday that Jackie died early Monday morning after more than three weeks of intensive medical treatment.

The facility shared a remembrance photo of Jackie on Facebook, writing, "Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

Jackie had been fighting for her life since July, when she was attacked by two juvenile bald eagles. Folks across the country had been closely following updates on her condition as the raptor center worked around the clock to save her.

According to ORC, Jackie remained critically ill throughout her treatment, requiring oxygen therapy, supportive care and constant monitoring in the facility's intensive care unit. The center said Jackie's remains have now been transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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ORC also thanked the countless people who rallied around Jackie during her fight, saying her story brought people together through their shared love of wildlife.

Jackie's death is especially heartbreaking for fans who had followed her for years as one half of a famous Big Bear bald eagle pair. Jackie and her longtime mate, Shadow, became beloved fixtures in the Southern California community and amassed a huge following through live cameras monitoring their nest at Big Bear Lake.

TMZ has closely followed Jackie's story, including her relationship with Shadow and the couple's nesting activity over the years. Their bond and efforts to raise eaglets turned them into something of a local celebrity couple ... with thousands of viewers tuning in to watch their lives unfold in real time.

Fans had been holding out hope Jackie would reunite with Shadow after surviving the attack ... but sadly, that reunion will never happen, and Shadow now remains an empty nester.