See Linda Blair's Shelter Where Cops Say She Has 250 Dogs

Play video content Video: See Linda Blair's Animal Shelter Where Police Say She Has 250 Dogs BACKGRID

Linda Blair's no-kill dog shelter received a recent visit from a horde of law enforcement over possible code violations, and they say they discovered over 250 dogs ... and now we're getting a look at the kennel in question.

Drone footage shows Linda's sprawling compound ... and the grounds are mostly filled with fenced in kennels full of dogs of all different breeds. Linda's got trees dotting her property, and it looks like she strung up some tarps to try and provide more shaded areas.

TMZ broke the story ... an "investigative warrant" was executed Friday to search Linda's shelter because permits for the 2 1/2-acre kennel apparently expired in 2023 -- and authorities say Blair ignored 24 attempts to contact her. During their search "to ensure animal welfare and check code violations," ... authorities say they discovered a staggering 251 dogs.

Play video content Video: Linda Blair Defends Rescue Housing 250 Dogs

"The Exorcist" star downplayed the situation in a Facebook video -- but neighbors told TMZ they've had concerns for years over her shelter housing way too many dogs ... and they believe animals may be suffering as a result.

Important to note ... law enforcement tells TMZ that "no dogs showed signs of illness or injury" during the Friday search -- and for the moment, none of the dogs have been seized.

Linda's neighbors tell us they constantly hear cries and howls from dogs sounding like they're in distress.

Ken Thomas, a friend to Linda and former shelter employee, tells TMZ that the truth of the situation may be somewhere in the middle ... Linda is not trying to harm animals -- but she could be in over her head taking in so many pups in need.