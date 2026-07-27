Chris Brown's Tour Profits at Risk of Being Seized by Dog Attack Victim

DOG ATTACK VICTIM WANTS TO GET HER PAWS ON HIS TOUR $

Chris Brown's former housekeeper Maria Avila is on the hunt for the nearly $13 million she is owed for the vicious dog attack at the R&B singer's home ... and she wants to get her paws on the money he's making from his tour with Usher ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Maria said Chris has "made no effort to satisfy any portion of the judgment." She now wants the court to give her full access to Chris' financial records so she can seize what she's owed.

Maria points out that Chris is currently on tour with Usher for The R&B Tour, which she says he is being paid handsomely.

The former housekeeper said she wants all payments for the tour, any entertainment-related projects, or residuals directed to her, because Chris does not appear willing to work with her to get the judgment paid off.

Maria also wants Chris to be ordered to appear in court for an examination of his finances.