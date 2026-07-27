Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Life Inside Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs is doing time in solitary confinement after getting into a violent prison brawl ... and his new surroundings come with new rules and restrictions.

We got our hands on the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook for FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where Diddy is locked up, and it lays out life inside "Disciplinary Segregation" ... otherwise known as "the hole."

According to the handbook ... Diddy will be denied certain privileges for breaking the Bureau of Prisons' rules and regulations by getting into a fight with another inmate last week. Diddy's personal property also might be taken away by prison officials.

While he's in the Special Housing Unit, better known as solitary confinement, Diddy will be given blankets, a mattress, a pillow, toilet paper, and shaving equipment.

Diddy is also allowed to have reading material -- both legal and non-legal -- as well as religious books.

And, get this ... Diddy will have a staff doctor pay him a daily visit while in the "hole," which includes weekends and holidays.

As for visitation from loved ones ... Diddy will get one social visit per week in the visiting room if he still qualifies for the privilege. He will also receive a regular briefing on his housing status.

More importantly, Diddy will be made aware of his rights and responsibilities regarding the types of disciplinary action he could potentially face as a result of his prison fight.

He will also be given a rundown of prohibited acts, plus a disciplinary severity scale that lists possible sanctions by the seriousness of each infraction, which could result in the removal of good conduct time.