Bunnie XO Buys $500K Rolls Royce After Jelly Roll Divorce Finalized

Bunnie XO is riding into a new chapter in style ... showing off a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan after her divorce from Jelly Roll.

The podcaster took to Instagram Saturday to reveal her car which goes for a cool half a million bucks, sharing video from the dealership as she finalized the purchase of the luxury SUV.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie

In the clip, set to Key Glock’s song "Hardknock," Bunnie -- whose real name is Alisa Carter -- wrote "Sometimes a girl needs to spoil herself" as she's seen signing paperwork before taking a look inside the ride, which features red-and-black leather seats and the brand's signature starry-night headliner.

The white Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with a serious price tag ... TMZ exclusively reported that as part of Bunnie and Jelly's recently finalized divorce, he's on the hook for a one-time lump sum payment to her.

She also shared footage of herself enjoying the new car as a passenger, with her new "boyfriend," Dylan Wolf, appearing to drive before Bunnie eventually took the wheel and cruised away from the dealership.

Not everyone celebrated the purchase, though. After one commenter criticized the new ride, Bunnie fired back, writing, "Bc I bought a car after having one of the hardest years of my life? If you a hater, just say that sis."

The luxury splurge comes after we broke the story last month about Jelly Roll -- real name Jason DeFord -- filing for divorce from Bunnie in Tennessee, following nearly a decade of marriage.