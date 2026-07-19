Bunnie XO Shows Off Massive New Home Hours After Divorce Settlement

Play video content Video: Bunnie Xo Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie

Bunnie XO is starting her next chapter in style ... showing off her sprawling new home after settling her divorce from Jelly Roll.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared a video on Instagram Friday giving comedian Matt Matthews a first look at the luxe property -- and his reactions pretty much said it all.

As Bunnie walked him through the house, Matt's jaw dropped after she revealed one oversized room was dedicated to her closet and makeup. He flopped onto a massive bed and declared, "Girl! This is nice!" before calling the place "f***ing stupid!"

The tour only got crazier outside, where Matt discovered an outdoor shower and joked, "It's a whole shower! Outside? I am so poor!"

Inside another room lined with shelves, he couldn't believe it was dedicated to shoes, later cracking, "I'm not even happy for you!" while marveling at the home's over-the-top features.

Bunnie captioned the post with nothing more than a laughing emoji, while fans flooded the comments congratulating her on the new digs.

The house reveal came just days after TMZ broke the news that Bunnie and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce, nearly two months after he filed.