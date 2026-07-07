Bunnie XO Making Out With Reality Star in Jelly Roll's Nashville Bar, on Video

I'm Such a Wild One, I Kissed My New Guy At Jelly Roll's Bar!!!

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Bunnie XO is hopping on from her divorce in a hurry ... locking lips with a new dude in Jelly Roll's own bar ... and it's all on video!!!

We obtained footage showing Bunnie making out with Dylan Wolf -- a star on the new Netflix reality show "Calabasas Confidential" -- in full view of patrons at JR's Goodnight Nashville Bar in the Music City.

The PDA went down on the Fourth of July, when Bunnie and Dylan hung out in the rooftop's VIP section ... passionately making out underneath some flashing blue lights.

Bunnie and Dylan disengage from one another long enough to watch a fireworks show ... with Dylan puffing away on a cigarette while sitting closely to Bunnie.

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Dylan also posted a short video of him and Bunnie on his TikTok as well ... mouthing along to some audio and teasing an upcoming podcast episode.

As you know ... Jelly Roll filed for divorce back in May -- after a blowout fight on Mother's Day.

Play video content Video: Jelly Roll Already Dating After Split From Bunnie XO Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie has been honest about getting back on the market ... saying tons of dudes are hitting her up. She also claims Jelly Roll's already dating again.