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Bunnie XO’s Ex-Husband Makes Play to Win Her Back Amid Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie XO Ex-Hubby Sees Jelly Roll Divorce As His Time to Rabbit Hunt!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll are going to go through a very public split ... and one person who sees a major opportunity is the podcaster's ex-husband!

Frankie Lombardo told Page Six ... he and Bunnie allegedly talk every day... and if she's down, they are so getting back together -- 'cause she's his "best friend."

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GUESS WHO'S BACK
Video: Bunnie XO’s Ex-Husband Makes Play to Win Her Back Amid Jelly Roll Divorce
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Frankie says Bunnie -- born Alisa DeFord -- was the only woman who ever broke his heart ... and he thinks they have some "unfinished business" he would like to see completed. He's made a few TikToks about the divorce since news broke.

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Happier Times
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Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Happier Times Launch Gallery
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TMZ was first to report the high-profile couple was calling it quits after a decade of marriage -- but they've both said recently they are close friends, and the split is amicable.

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THERE'S MORE TO THE MYSTERY
Video: 'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe's Never-Before Death Scene in A.I.

Good luck, Frankie! Something tells us you won't be the only rabbit hunting!

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