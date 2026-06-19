Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll are going to go through a very public split ... and one person who sees a major opportunity is the podcaster's ex-husband!

Frankie Lombardo told Page Six ... he and Bunnie allegedly talk every day... and if she's down, they are so getting back together -- 'cause she's his "best friend."

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO’s Ex-Husband Makes Play to Win Her Back Amid Jelly Roll Divorce TikTok / @infamous.viii

Frankie says Bunnie -- born Alisa DeFord -- was the only woman who ever broke his heart ... and he thinks they have some "unfinished business" he would like to see completed. He's made a few TikToks about the divorce since news broke.

TMZ was first to report the high-profile couple was calling it quits after a decade of marriage -- but they've both said recently they are close friends, and the split is amicable.